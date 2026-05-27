Last week’s Washington mayhem added powerful momentum to the fiscal doomsday path upon which the Federal government was already hurtling. To wit, the public debt crossed the $39 trillionthreshold or more than double where it stood in January 2017 when the Donald unfortunately rolled into town the first time.

Already, in fact, after one full term and 511 days of the second one, the public debt has grown by $11 trillion on the Donald’s watch alone. That’s nearly 40% of the total debt racked-up by his 45 predecessors during the first 235 years of the American Republic!

But that makes no never mind to the King of Debt. He spent a good part of last week either plotting to spend another $2 billion per day on his insane war on Iran or taking bows for defeating the most heroic advocate of fiscal sanity to serve in the Congress since Ron Paul and Rand Paul—-Congressman Tom Massie.

And need we also mention that the $20 million of outside money that defeated Massie in the bright red 4th District of Kentucky came from the Bibi Netanyahu/neocon Fifth Column. The latter, of course, wants a 50% increase to $1.5 trillion in the already hideously bloated DOD budget in order to better prosecute Forever Wars when, if and as demanded by said Fifth Column.

Still, for the manana crowd the significance of the per capita debt equivalent at $240,000shown in the graph should not be gainsaid. If you dial back barely 114 years to 1912—before America had a Warfare State, a Welfare State, an income tax or a central bank—the public debt stood at just $2.8 billion!