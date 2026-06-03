An alert observer from the “World of Statistics” posted this warning shot on X earlier today. It seems as if the Chicoms have dumped $448 billion of their US Treasury holdings in recent years, and have been buying what J.P. Morgan famously called real money more than a century ago. Said he:

“Gold is money. Everything else is credit.”

In fact, China’s official gold holdings have risen by 19% over the last five years–even as its holdings of Uncle Sam’s “credit” has plunged.