Let’s start with the axiomatic: Bitcoin and its multitudinous crypto cousins are not money. They’re yet just another speculative asset class promoted by the Wall Street casino to homegamers who wish to avoid the expense and time of flying to Las Vegas.

Even then, crypto coins amount to a digital roulette wheel, at best. If you bought bitcoin sevenyears ago, for instance, you would have made 17.1X your money and realized a 47.5% IRR, but if you purchased it seven months ago, the IRR would have been the opposite at -45% and you would already be out one-quarter of your stake. And if you acquired it 10 months ago in October 2025, fuhgeddaboudit: You are now out nearly half your money!

Moreover, had you entered the bitcoin casino anywhere in-between these dates over the last seven years, as shown in the table below, your gambling stake would have led to really good, really bad or just plain indifferent outcomes as of July 21, 2026.

In other words, bitcoin is purely a trading sardine that has but a small advantage for some players over the pure random chance of a roulette wheel. To wit, owing to the rhythms of the hysterical herds trading it, really smart or shrew traders and/or algorithms can front-run the crowd to some level of profit to some degree of reliability.

But otherwise, that’s it; No earnings, no interest, no dividends, and no growth to discount or value. Just the age-old roll of the dice.