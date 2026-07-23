In Part 1 we established the key foundational points with respect to Crypto World: Namely, that Bitcoin and its speculative cousins are not money in any meaningful sense. They function as digital roulette wheels—trading sardines whose prices oscillate wildly according to the rhythms of the gambling herd, generating no earnings, no interest, no dividends, and no intrinsic cash flows to discount.

Likewise, stablecoins such as Tether are little more than a twenty-first-century reinvention of nineteenth-century national bank notes. Those earlier notes were required to be over-collateralized by U.S. Treasury bonds or notes at roughly 110–111 percent of par. Today’s leading stablecoins are likewise slightly over-collateralized and backed predominantly by Treasury paper (in Tether’s case, roughly 71 percent of reserves consist of bills and notes, with the rest a mix of gold, secured loans, and bank deposits).

With the total stablecoin market at approximately $310 billion and upwards of $215 billion of that amount collateralized by U.S. government securities, the crypto industry has inadvertently created a new, efficient distribution channel for Treasury debt among those who prefer to store ready cash on the blockchain rather than in banks.

In both cases, of course, we are talking about the tokenization of government bonds.The architecture is the same; only the technology has changed—from leather wallets and hand-to-hand transfer to digital wallets and node-to-node settlement.

Yet underneath the speculative froth and the tokenized-bond convenience lies the genuine innovation—the blockchain itself. This distributed-ledger technology possesses an inherent and promising capacity to improve upon the age-old functions of banking and brokering—most notably in the domains of custody and transaction costs.

Unfortunately, the now pending Clarity Act (formally the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025, or CLARITY Act) will not further that development. It will thwart it. By grafting a dual SEC–CFTC regulatory regime, registration requirements, disclosure mandates, and maturity certifications onto a technology whose core strengths are permissionlessness, disintermediation, and cryptographic finality, the legislation risks recreating the very intermediary-heavy, compliance-costly structures that blockchain was designed to render obsolete.

Accordingly, and as is typical in Washington, the Clarity Act is yet another classic case of “industry capture”. It is designed less to protect the public than to remove some of the inconveniences of genuine free-market competition faced by developers and issuers, and to “solve” problems that free markets, existing property-rights law, and ordinary fraud statutes would handle on their own.

The leading corporate forces behind the bill are the large, well-capitalized crypto players who stand to benefit most from a regulated, intermediated framework. These include—

Coinbase (whose CEO Brian Armstrong has been the most aggressive public lobbyist).

Andreessen Horowitz, Ripple, Circle and Kraken.

Plus a supporting cast of venture firms and trade associations such as the Blockchain Association and the Crypto Council for Innovation.

These entities have poured PAC money and lobbying resources into the effort precisely because a dual SEC–CFTC registration regime, disclosure mandates, and maturity certifications raise fixed costs that smaller innovators and pure permissionless protocols cannot easily bear. The result is a regulatory moat that favors the incumbents while constraining the very disintermediation that blockchain makes possible.

On Capitol Hill the water-carriers are the usual recruits—-Republicans who lip-sync the free market gospel in return for campaign lucre but don’t really understand what it means. In the Senate this faux free market effort is led by Republican Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, the longtime crypto champion and Digital Assets Subcommittee chair, working in close coordination with the GOP Banking Committee Chairman, Tim Scott of South Carolina.

In the House the original sponsor and driving force has been Financial Services Chairman French Hill (R- Arkansas). Together they have shepherded a bipartisan-looking product that delivers what the big industry players want: Clearer pathways for their own incumbent platforms, reduced risk of lawsuits and “regulation-by-enforcement”, and a framework that channels activity toward registered intermediaries rather than letting free-market reputation, on-chain transparency, and self-custody discipline the space.

In short, the Clarity Act does not liberate blockchain innovation; it domesticates it for the benefit of those who can afford the compliance burden. For want of doubt, here are some of the key components of the regulatory capture now underway via this legislative throwback to the 1930s securities market model.

Blockchain’s Capacity to Improve Banking and Brokering

Banking and brokering have always centered on a handful of essential functions. These include safe custody of value, the transfer of that value from one party to another, the matching of counterparties, the clearing and settlement of obligations, and the intermediation of credit or risk.

For centuries these functions required trusted third parties—banks, clearinghouses, brokers, custodians etc.—because the underlying technology of paper ledgers, physical certificates, and sequential bookkeeping could not simultaneously provide security, transparency, and speed without centralized control.

Blockchain radically alters that technological constraint. Consider first the problem of custody. In the traditional system, ownership of assets is typically handed off to intermediaries. A customer deposits funds or securities with a bank or broker; the intermediary holds the legal title or control and maintains an internal ledger entry for the beneficial owner.

This arrangement, of course, inherently introduces counterparty risk. History is littered with examples of intermediary failure. In recent times these include the collapse of Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers in 2008, the MF Global bankruptcy of 2011, the FTX implosion in 2022, and earlier episodes such as the failure of various regional banks or the loss of client assets through operational error or fraud.

Even in ordinary times, the customer must trust that the intermediary’s internal systems are accurate, that the assets are properly segregated, and that the institution remains solvent. Recovery in insolvency is often slow, incomplete, and subject to the priority rules of bankruptcy codes.

By contrast, blockchain enables a different model. When value is recorded on a public, cryptographically secured distributed ledger, ownership can be established by control of a private key. Possession of the key is possession of the asset. This is self-custody in its purest form. No intermediary need hold the asset on the owner’s behalf; the ledger itself records the chain of title with mathematical finality.

Transfers to other parties then occur by broadcasting a signed transaction that the network validates and appends. Once confirmed, the change of ownership is irreversible under the protocol’s consensus rules. The practical consequence is a dramatic reduction in custody risk. Users who prefer convenience can still elect to use third-party custodians or exchanges, but those services now compete in an environment where the alternative of self-custody is always available and technically robust.

The mere existence of a credible self-custody option disciplines intermediaries: They must offer superior security, insurance, user experience, or yield, or risk losing customers who simply withdraw to their own wallets.

The same technology compresses transaction costs. Traditional cross-border payments still rely on correspondent banking networks and systems such as SWIFT. A simple international wire can take days, incur multiple layers of fees (sending bank, intermediary banks, receiving bank, foreign-exchange spreads), and remain opaque until final settlement. Domestic securities transactions, even after the shift to T+1 settlement, still involve clearinghouses, brokers, and multiple ledger updates.

Blockchain protocols, by contrast, can settle value transfers in seconds or minutes at fees that, on efficient networks, amount to fractions of a cent. Peer-to-peer transfers require no intermediary permission and no sequential reconciliation of internal books. The cost savings are not theoretical; they are observable in the volumes already moving across major public chains and in the growing use of stablecoins for remittances and trade settlement in regions where traditional banking is expensive or inaccessible.

Brokering—the matching of buyers and sellers, the provision of liquidity, the discovery of prices—likewise benefits. Decentralized exchanges and automated market makers operate according to transparent, pre-programmed rules encoded in smart contracts. Liquidity providers supply capital according to incentive structures that are publicly visible; trades execute against that liquidity without a centralized order book controlled by a single firm.

Price discovery occurs continuously and globally, twenty-four hours a day. The information that once resided in proprietary trading desks or specialist systems is, on public ledgers, available to anyone who cares to query the data. Analytics platforms, explorers, and on-chain dashboards turn the ledger into a real-time information commons. This reduces informational asymmetries that have historically favored large intermediaries.

Settlement finality is another domain of improvement. In conventional markets, the lag between trade execution and final settlement creates credit and operational risk. Blockchain consensus mechanisms deliver near-immediate finality once a transaction is confirmed. Smart contracts can further automate complex sequences—escrow, conditional payments, multi-party agreements—without requiring sequential human intervention or sequential ledger updates across institutions.

The result is a reduction in the capital that must be locked against unsettled obligations and a reduction in the operational overhead of reconciliation. None of these advantages, however, require that every crypto token be treated as money or that speculative coins must displace traditional currencies.

That’s right. The block chain ledger technology can record ownership of anything: That is, tokenized real-world assets such as art works, as well as any and all existing currencies and contractual assets; and can also facilitate the transfer of claims on traditional bank deposits.

In short, block chains can improve the plumbing of finance without overturning the monetary order. Historical analogies are instructive. The telegraph, the ticker tape, electronic bookkeeping, and real-time gross settlement systems each improved speed, reduced certain costs, and altered the competitive landscape among intermediaries. None of them abolished the need for property rights, contract enforcement, or fraud deterrence; they simply allowed those legal foundations to operate more efficiently.

Blockchain belongs in the same lineage: That is, a technological upgrade to the age-old functions of custody, transfer, matching, and settlement.The promise is therefore not that blockchain will magically eliminate all risk or all intermediation. Users who lack technical competence or prefer convenience will continue to rely on service providers. Bad actors will still attempt fraud. Market cycles will still produce losses.

What changes, however, is the baseline technological constraint. When the ledger itself can provide verifiable ownership, irreversible transfer, and transparent auditability, the necessity of certain layers of trusted intermediaries diminishes sharply. Competition intensifies. Costs fall. Innovation in custody solutions, settlement protocols, and automated contracting accelerates. That is the inherent capacity of the technology.

The Clarity Act Will Thwart, Not Further, Blockchain-Based Innovation

The Clarity Act approaches this technological shift with the archaic toolkit of the 1930s securities regulatory regime and the institutional turf battles of today’s administrative state. Its central features—bright-line allocation of jurisdiction between the SEC and the CFTC, registration requirements for digital commodity exchanges, tailored disclosure regimes for certain offerings, maturity certifications for blockchain systems, and dual-registration pathways—appear, on the surface, to provide “clarity.”

But not at all. Not remotely so. In practice they impose a compliance architecture designed for centralized intermediaries onto a technology whose comparative advantage is the reduction of those very intermediaries.

Start with registration: Under the Clarity Act, entities offering trading in digital commodities—digital assets whose value is derived primarily from the use and functioning of a blockchain network rather than from the managerial efforts of a centralized issuer—must register with the CFTC as exchanges, brokers, or dealers. By contrast, those handling investment-contract assets—–tokens sold in a manner that meets the traditional “Howey” test criteria of an investment of money in a common enterprise with a reasonable expectation of profits from the efforts of others—–fall under the SEC.

Dual registration is permitted, and provisional registration is offered for a limited period. The intent is orderly markets and customer protection. The effect is to raise fixed costs of entry. That is, the resulting compliance departments, legal counsel, capital requirements, recordkeeping systems, and ongoing reporting obligations favor large, well-capitalized incumbents—precisely the traditional brokers, banks, and exchanges that blockchain was supposed to challenge.

Smaller innovators, open-source protocol developers, and experimental DeFi projects face a regulatory tax that can be prohibitive. Even the Act’s exemptions for decentralized finance activities—node operation, protocol distribution, wallet provision, non-controlling development—are subject to regulator imposed anti-fraud and anti-manipulation hooks and to future interpretive guidance.

So what begins as a safe harbor can become a narrow corridor once agencies begin enforcing “substance over form” or expanding the definition of “control”.

Custody is another flashpoint. Blockchain’s self-custody model is one of its strongest features. The Act preserves self-custody and peer-to-peer transfers in principle, yet the broader market-structure rules channel activity toward registered intermediaries who must use qualified custodians, segregate assets, and comply with insolvency-related disclosures.

The practical result is pressure toward intermediated custody even when cryptographic self-custody is technically superior. Users who wish to retain direct control face a regulatory environment that treats the unregistered or lightly regulated alternative with suspicion. Innovation in custody solutions—multi-signature schemes, hardware security modules, social recovery, decentralized custody protocols—must navigate a regime written for traditional qualified custodians supervised by banking agencies.

Transaction costs and settlement efficiency suffer similarly. The Act’s disclosure requirements, trade-monitoring rules, and recordkeeping modernization are framed as investor protections. In a blockchain environment where every transaction is already publicly recorded and auditable, mandatory intermediary disclosures and surveillance obligations amount to gilding the Lilly—adding cost without commensurate benefit.

Price discovery that occurs continuously on public ledgers becomes subject to the same surveillance and reporting apparatus designed for opaque, intermediary-controlled markets. The net effect is to re-introduce friction that the block chain technology had removed.

The classification regime itself is problematic. By requiring bright-line distinctions between “digital commodities” and “investment-contract assets”, and by tying far lighter regulatory treatment to “mature” blockchain systems (distributed ownership below 20 percent, no unilateral control, open-source code, programmatic operation) versus “immature” systems, the Act creates a labyrinthine certification process administered by the SEC.

Projects must either structure themselves to meet the maturity criteria or accept the heavier securities regime. The criteria, however well-intentioned, freeze definitions in a rapidly evolving domain. Protocols that experiment with novel governance, token distribution, or hybrid models risk being deemed “immature” or non-compliant.

It should be noted here that under the Clarity Act, an “immature” blockchain system is one that remains under the effective control of a person or group (typically the original developers, foundation, or large holders). It therefore fails one or more of the rigid statutory “maturity” tests—such as distributed ownership below the 20% threshold, absence of unilateral control, fully open-source code, and purely programmatic operation—and therefore remains subject to heavier SEC-style securities treatment and ongoing disclosure obligations. In practical terms, most newly launched or still-centralized projects are treated as immature until they can certify that control has genuinely decentralized.

Needless to say, the knowledge problem is acute: No central authority possesses the dispersed information necessary to anticipate every legitimate innovation in consensus mechanisms, smart-contract design, or token economics. Markets discover those innovations through trial and error; regulators, by design, freeze categories and then litigate edge cases.

DeFi is especially vulnerable. Although the Clarity Act contains nominal exclusions for automated, non-discretionary protocols, node operators, and pure software developers, these safe harbors are narrow, conditional, and easily eroded by future agency interpretation. The moment any interface, oracle, governance token, or front-end is deemed to confer “control” or to facilitate trading, the developers risk being reclassified as brokers, dealers, or exchanges subject to full Federal registration, capital, and surveillance requirements.

In practice this creates a powerful chilling effect: Genuine permissionless projects either bolt on heavy compliance from day one, relocate offshore, or deliberately remain opaque to avoid regulatory attention. The net result is the opposite of open innovation—DeFi is pushed either into the arms of the large, compliance-ready platforms that lobbied for the bill or into legal gray zones that invite selective enforcement. What was meant to be blockchain’s most radical challenge to traditional intermediation becomes, under the Clarity Act, just another domain that the established players can capture and domesticate.

To be sure, the Act’s solution to this danger in the form of exclusions for automated, non-discretionary protocols are welcome on paper. Yet the boundary between “decentralized” and “controlled” will be forever contested. Any interface, oracle, or governance token that can be argued to confer influence becomes a potential point of regulatory leverage.

The historical parallel is instructive. The Securities Act of 1933 and the Exchange Act of 1934 were responses to a specific crisis—speculative excess in centralized corporate securities markets characterized by information asymmetry and intermediary abuse. They imposed registration and disclosure on issuers and intermediaries because the technology of the time offered no better alternative.

Blockchain supplies a better alternative for many of the same functions. Applying an updated version of that 1930s architecture to distributed ledgers is not “clarity”; it is the forced reintroduction of the intermediary model that the new technology renders partially obsolete.

Indeed, none of the 1930s reasons given for securities regulation are relevant in a block chain model.

The stated justifications for the Clarity Act—investor protection and the prevention of fraud and abuse—are in fact largely phony. They serve as convenient political cover for an industry-capture exercise that imposes a Nanny State apparatus on a technology whose own design already supplies superior tools for transparency, accountability, and discipline.

Real investor protection does not require a dual SEC–CFTC registration regime, mandatory disclosures written for centralized intermediaries, or maturity certifications administered by bureaucrats. It requires the enforcement of long-standing property rights and fraud statutes, combined with the radical transparency of public ledgers and the relentless discipline of market reputation.

Begin with the most basic legal tools already available. Theft, misrepresentation, and schemes to defraud are illegal under existing federal and state law—wire fraud, mail fraud, common-law fraud, and conversion statutes apply with full force to digital assets.

Courts have repeatedly used these tools against crypto scams without needing a specialized market-structure statute. When genuine harm occurs, prosecutors and private litigants already possess the weapons. What the Clarity Act adds is not stronger protection against real fraud; it adds layers of prophylactic compliance that treat every innovative protocol as a potential threat until it submits to registration and ongoing surveillance.

Blockchain technology itself dramatically improves the information environment that makes fraud harder to sustain. Every transaction on a public ledger is recorded permanently and is visible to anyone with an internet connection and basic analytical tools. Balances, flows, smart-contract code, and governance actions can be inspected in real time.

Independent researchers, on-chain analytics firms, and ordinary users can detect anomalies, trace suspicious activity, and publicize red flags far more quickly than traditional markets ever allowed. This is not merely theoretical. Rug pulls, wash trading, and insider dumps leave permanent, searchable footprints.

The same transparency that regulators claim to need is already native to the technology. Imposing intermediary reporting obligations on top of an already public ledger is largely redundant and often counterproductive: it shifts attention from the open data to compliance checklists written for yesterday’s market structure.

Above all else, reputation supplies the complementary discipline. In competitive markets, capital and users flee bad actors with remarkable speed. An exchange that loses customer funds, a protocol that suffers an unaudited exploit, or a team that absconds with liquidity sees its token price collapse, its total value evaporate, and its future fundraising prospects destroyed.

On-chain history is permanent; pseudonymous actors still accumulate track records that the market remembers. Decentralized insurance protocols, independent auditors whose own reputations are at stake, and community governance further amplify these signals.

Unlike regulatory licenses—which can create a false sense of safety and moral hazard—reputation is earned continuously and can be lost overnight. The free market does not need a Washington Nanny operating a federal registry to tell participants which platforms are trustworthy; participants learn it through repeated interaction and the visible consequences of failure.

Indeed, this is one of the great ironies of the Clarity Act. It is designed to insert regulatory nannies and chaperones into a marketplace that has grown and mushroomed massively precisely because it is a $3 trillion casino in which adults can swing for the fences.

In any event, competition among protocols and service providers offers all the “protections” that crypto gamblers actually need. Users who value security migrate to better-audited code, stronger custody options, or more transparent teams. Developers who cut corners lose market share.

To be sure, this process is messy and produces losses, just as every free market does. But it is far more adaptive than a static regulatory framework that freezes definitions, raises barriers to entry, and privileges the large compliance-ready firms that lobbied for the bill.

The Clarity Act’s registration requirements and disclosure mandates do not eliminate fraud; they simply raise the cost of legitimate experimentation while offering the illusion of safety. History shows that regulated intermediaries still fail—sometimes spectacularly—while the existence of a government stamp of approval can lull users into lowering their own vigilance.

In short, the problems the Clarity Act claims to solve are already addressed by a combination of ordinary law, cryptographic transparency, and market reputation. The legislation does not fill a gap; it creates a new layer of intermediation and political control that the technology was designed to reduce.

Genuine protection of investors comes from empowering individuals with better tools and better information, not from subjecting every new protocol to the permission of the same administrative state that has already overseen repeated failures in the traditional financial system. The free market, armed with blockchain’s native transparency and the unforgiving judgment of reputation, remains the more effective and less captured solution.

In short, what amounts to Securities Regulation 2.0 is both unnecessary and exceedingly unwise: It raises barriers, favors incumbents, slows experimentation, and risks driving genuine innovation offshore or into less transparent forms.

The Clarity Act’s proponents also argue that regulatory certainty will attract institutional capital and keep innovation onshore in the US of A. That argument, however, confuses the needs of large, compliance-ready institutions with the conditions required for technological progress. Institutional capital prefers clear rules; breakthrough innovation often occurs in environments of regulatory ambiguity precisely because innovators can test new models before the rules harden around the old ones.

The Clarity Act hardens the rules around a hybrid of traditional securities and commodities law. The likely outcome is a bifurcated market: a regulated, intermediated layer dominated by incumbent firms that can afford the compliance burden, and a residual permissionless layer that is either marginalized, driven abroad, or forced into legal gray zones. That is not the flourishing of blockchain-based financial innovation. It is its containment.

Blockchain technology offers a genuine advance in the core functions of banking and brokering. It reduces custody risk by enabling cryptographic self-ownership. It compresses transaction costs and settlement times by replacing sequential intermediary reconciliation with network consensus. It enhances transparency by making the ledger itself the source of truth.

These improvements do not require that every token become money or that speculative coins displace traditional finance. They require only that the technology be allowed to compete on its merits—against existing intermediaries, against alternative protocols, and against the inertia of legacy systems.

The Clarity Act does not facilitate that competition. It overlays a dual-agency registration and disclosure regime designed for centralized markets onto a technology whose strength is disintermediation and decentralization. The result will be higher fixed costs, narrower safe harbors, interpretive uncertainty around decentralization, and a regulatory preference for intermediated custody and trading.

At the end of the day, innovation will be slowed, not accelerated. The true value-adding breakthrough—the distributed ledger’s capacity to improve age-old financial plumbing—will be constrained by the same administrative and crony-capitalist instincts that have already complicated traditional money, banking, and markets.

If the goal is genuine progress, the superior path remains the free-market alternative outlined above: To wit, enforce property rights and prosecute fraud under existing statutes; allow information flows, reputation, and competition to discipline participants; and refrain from constructing a new federal apparatus that recreates the intermediary structures blockchain was invented to challenge.

The speculative coins and the tokenized Treasury notes may come and go. The ledger technology is the durable innovation. The Clarity Act places that innovation at risk.