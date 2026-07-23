In Part 1 we established the key foundational points with respect to Crypto World: Namely, that Bitcoin and its speculative cousins are not money in any meaningful sense. They function as digital roulette wheels—trading sardines whose prices oscillate wildly according to the rhythms of the gambling herd, generating no earnings, no interest, no dividends, and no intrinsic cash flows to discount.

Likewise, stablecoins such as Tether are little more than a twenty-first-century reinvention of nineteenth-century national bank notes. Those earlier notes were required to be over-collateralized by U.S. Treasury bonds or notes at roughly 110–111 percent of par. Today’s leading stablecoins are likewise slightly over-collateralized and backed predominantly by Treasury paper (in Tether’s case, roughly 71 percent of reserves consist of bills and notes, with the rest a mix of gold, secured loans, and bank deposits).

With the total stablecoin market at approximately $310 billion and upwards of $215 billion of that amount collateralized by U.S. government securities, the crypto industry has inadvertently created a new, efficient distribution channel for Treasury debt among those who prefer to store ready cash on the blockchain rather than in banks.

In both cases, of course, we are talking about the tokenization of government bonds.The architecture is the same; only the technology has changed—from leather wallets and hand-to-hand transfer to digital wallets and node-to-node settlement.

Yet underneath the speculative froth and the tokenized-bond convenience lies the genuine innovation—the blockchain itself. This distributed-ledger technology possesses an inherent and promising capacity to improve upon the age-old functions of banking and brokering—most notably in the domains of custody and transaction costs.