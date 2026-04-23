One of the more hilarious contentions coming out of MAGA land is the claim that the Donald is saving America from SOCIALISM. Alas, however, socialism is just an old fashioned name for Big Government statism. And that’s exactly what Trump stands for, not against.

To be sure, the Donald is not a statist in the ideological sense of a thought out theory advocating a dominant role for government versus the free market and a free society. He never majored in thinking, reading, studying, analyzing or, especially, reflecting. To the contrary, he’s a glandular egotist of Brobdingnagian girth, meaning that he stands for whatever government hobby horse of the moment promises to bring glory, fame, power and pelf to his insatiable ego.

That’s why at the moment he’s plunged into an utterly idiotic and wholly unnecessary war against Iran. His giant ego literally thirsts for the opportunity to sit in the commander-in-chief chair in the Situations Room and order naval fleets to move here, bombers to attack there, missiles to fly everywhere—all reinforced with ALL CAPS-ridden Truth Social posts which give incoherence, barking inconsistency and grotesque bellicosity wholly new definitions.

Alas, the absolute stupidest war in American history—-and there is a long string of competitors going back to Vietnam, wherein your editor first learned that the MIC is basically evil and that politicians lie early and often—is now giving rise to a global bow wave of economic dislocation emanating from the the Donald’s Demolition Derby in the Persian Gulf. It will soon come crashing down on these USA shores, notwithstanding the Donald’s simple-minded belief that “drill, baby drill” has made America an energy exporter—so there is nothing to sweat with global oil prices at $100 per barrel.

Actually, the price of everything traded on global markets is being monkey-hammered—from jet fuel, to petrochemical feedstocks, nitrogen fertilizer, aluminum castings, sulfuric acid, helium, semi-conductors and anything and everything that includes these commodities in its formulation, fabrication or manufacture. The bow wave of soaring acquisition costs for everything originated in the Persian Gulf and which is traded or priced on the global market, in fact, is now cresting here even 10,000 kilometers away. So the American economy will soon be staggering under gale force stagflation and crumbling edifices of debt, leverage and speculation that have been accumulated since 2008 and before.