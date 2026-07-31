As we indicated earlier this week, the Fed has spent upwards of $800 billion paying interest to member banks and money market funds since Q1 2022, thereby bribing them to follow its precise marching orders. That is, to deploy trillions of short-term deposits inside the narrow band of overnight interest rates depicted in the graph below.

Or to paraphrase Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) in Casablanca, “of all the gin joints, in all the towns, in all the world”……the geniuses at the Fed, when faced with a wide-open range of potential free market interest rates, has herded the nation’s massive hoard of short-term deposits into this exceedingly slim corridor.

Then again, what was the purpose of paying $800 billion in bribes to banks and money funds to take this lockstep march up the interest rate hill and then back down over the last 50 months, as depicted in the graph?

The answer, of course, is that in their wisdom the 12 members of the FOMC ascertained that these precise money market rates in this exact sequence of tightly pegged levels were what was needed—no higher, no lower—to achieve its “dual mandate” of stable prices and maximum employment.

We’d say, bull shit and the pony you rode into town on, too!