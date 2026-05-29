In Part 1 we showed that the traumatic 2008-2009 Great Financial Crisis and recession had essentially been for nought. That is, the sky-high PE multiple of 28.4X during the Greenspan housing bubble in 2004 resulted in a peak stock market capitalization of $21.0 trillion by 2007. In turn, this generated an eventual thundering crash in which the bubble gave up $9.0 trillion or -43% of its peak value by the end of 2008.

In turn, this brought the PE multiple back down to earth as well at 16.0X by the end of 2008, even after the net income of listed companies had fallen by 30% to $750 billion. But that’s all she wrote.

After Bernanke flooded Wall Street with liquidity during the so-called GFC, as measured by the Fed’s 152% balance sheet expansion between August 2008 and December 2010, stock prices rapidly recovered. By the end of 2013, the US stock market capitalization had risen by +113% to $25.5 trillion, even though net income posted at just $1.325 trillion in 2013 or at just 17% above the level of 2006.

That is to say, the net income of listed companies had grown by just 2.3% per year from the prior cyclical peak, but the stock market PE multiple had already recovered to 19.2X. And as is evident from the table, it was off to the races from there, especially after the Fed’s post-pandemic print-a-thons.

By May 2026, therefore, the capitalization of the US stock markets had soared by 202%, from $25.5 trillion to $77.0 trillion. That was nearly double the 111% rise of listed company net income, from $1.325 trillion per year in 2013 to $2.800 trillion at present.