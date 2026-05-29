The Donald thinks endless ATHs (all time high) in the Wall Street casino amount to a validation of his policies, but actually both he and it are cruisin’ for a monumental bruisin’.

At today’s stock prices, the entire stock market—-including every one of the @3,600 companies listed in the Wilshire 5000—is trading at the nosebleed level of 27.5X LTM net income, thereby bringing the aggregate market cap of the US stock market to $75- $77 trillion.

Needless to say, that’s a uuuuge number and it dwarfs the other bourses of the world, computing to 5X China’s $14.8 trillion stock market, 9.2X that of Japan and nearly 22X that of France. In fact, it actually amounts to 135% of the next nine stock markets of the world combined.

But, no, Donald, this is not evidence that America is massively winning some kind of global economic race under your dog’s breakfast of spend, borrow, tariff, bomb and print. To the contrary, what has landed on your plate is the final spasms of a financial bubble that has been building for nearly 40 years—virtually from the first days that Alan Greenspan took the helm at the Fed and promptly activated its printing presses like never before.