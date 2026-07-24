Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently took to X to declare what amounts to economic war on China:

“Open source is not open season on American IP. When [Chinese] firms conduct covert, industrial-scale distillation attacks that cross the line into IP theft, sanctions and Entity List designations will be on the table.”

He has also warned that “this administration supports open-source models, but what we do not support is IP theft,” and that the United States “ha[s] the ability to sanction them because of this theft.”

Actually, reverse engineering is not theft, Scottie!

And neither is the bulk of what Chinese firms actually do in the global marketplace. The Chicoms are mainly conventional competitors in commerce—hard-driving, cost-obsessed, scale-seeking manufacturers and incremental improvers who play the same imitation-adaptation-commodification game every rising commercial power has played since the Industrial Revolution.

They are not some unique legion of IP thieves requiring a loud-mouth U.S. Treasury Secretary to don a war helmet and start handing out Entity List designations and sanctions like Gymboy Kegseth drops bunker busters. Patent and copyright challenges, work-arounds and alleged infringements have gone on in legitimate commerce from time immemorial.

Indeed, in carrying water for Silicon Valley crony capitalists Secy Bessent has patently overlooked their pure, unadulterated “rules for thee but not for me” hypocrisy. And that’s what saturates this entire Chicom-bashing circus.

For crying out loud. The same Silicon Valley AI giants now shrieking for Treasury sanctions against Chinese firms for the sin of so-called industrial-scale “distillation” are the very outfits that train their AI models by vacuuming up the world’s copyrighted books, articles, code, and images—often from pirate libraries—without so much as a by-your-leave.

That’s right. The AI business model is based on scraping anything and everything that has ever appeared on the internet—-copyrighted or not—–for their “training” programs. So doing, they haveinsisted it was “transformative fair use” necessary for innovation, the acquisition of non-rivalrous knowledge and the free flow of information. Anthropic even cut a $1.5 billion check to settle the pirated-books mess while still claiming the training itself was legitimate.

Of course, they claim it’s a wholly different proprietary ball game when the fully-trained AI models–with all their appropriated content— enter commerce via public APIs (Application Programming Interface). The latter are a set of rules, endpoints, and tools that a company deliberately makes available over the internet so that anyone (or any authorized customer) can programmatically interact with its software, service, or data.

Yet, when Chinese competitors query them, study the outputs, and improve upon them—that is, train their own models on Silicon Valley’s similarly based models— suddenly it’s “IP theft”. Suddenly, it also claimed to be a national-security emergency requiring the full weight of the federal government.

Scottie, that’s not a legitimate “national security” problem in the slightest. It’s just is textbook crony-capitalist double-dealing. When the data belongs to authors, journalists, and artists, the Valley wants an open commons. But when the data belongs to AI peddlers—and the competitors are Chinese—they want the state to erect a fortress and man the ramparts with brutal economic sanctions.

Stated differently, they gorge on everyone else’s intellectual output under the banner of free inquiry, then demand quasi-monopoly privileges and taxpayer-funded enforcement the instant the tables turn. This is not principle; it is rent-seeking with better PR and more lobbyists.

So shove your Entity Designations and sanctions in the round file, Scottie. Once AI peddlers release their outputs into commerce, imitation is competition, not theft—whether the imitator sits in San Francisco or Shenzhen.

Accordingly, our advice to the Treasury Secretary is this: Stop looking for ways to throw your weight around in Washington DC and be “relevant” in the Swamp. We already have one too many “departments of war”.

Instead, you might considering studying some free market economics!

After all, your job is to shrink the government and its budget, not to wave the bloody shirt against Beijing in response to complaints from crony capitalists who want to avoid the expense of protecting their own intellectual property and would rather have Washington foot the bill and fight their competitive battles for them.

But that’s just classic rent-seeking: That is to say, using the state to impose costs on competitors rather than bearing the costs of securing one’s own product.

Therefore the question recurs: Is government enforcement of alleged IP infringements a subsidy?

Why, yes, it most surely is.

After all, patents, copyrights, and the newer “AI model IP” regimes are state-created exclusive privileges. They artificially restrict what others may do with information that has already been disclosed in the public domain. That restriction functions as a subsidy to the patent or copyright-holder and is financed by the suppressed competition and higher prices paid by the rest of the economy.

Whether one likes that subsidy or not as a matter of economy policy is a separate normative question. But the descriptive claim that it is a subsidy is straightforward. Even many free-market thinkers who accept limited traditional IP protections still reject extending it to “the behavior of a neural network.”

In short, the moment the AI model’s outputs are sold on the open market, the consistent free-market default position is that they are open to competitive commerce, not state-enforced exclusivity against distillation.

To be sure, other frameworks such as national-security mercantilism and government “incentives for innovation,” reach different conclusions—even as they serve the cause of statism and Big Government. But the classical liberal/free-market economics of Hayek, Mises, Rothbard etc, understand that the knowledge and the outputs of an AI model are non-rivalrous information goods. Once a company chooses to expose its large model via a public API and sells access to its outputs, those outputs enter the commercial sphere.

Anyone who legally obtains them is free to use, study, reverse-engineer, or train on them. That process is ordinary commerce, not theft. Distillation is simply a more efficient form of reverse-engineering or competitive imitation—the same phenomenon that has always existed with trade secrets, recipes, manufacturing techniques, or software binaries.

At the end of the day, the free market answer is not to expand the state’s power to grant and enforce new quasi-monopolies; it is to let market participants protect themselves with the commercial and technical tools that actually work without coercion, such as contractual API licenses that explicitly forbid distillation and thereby expose the violator to legal liability.

Other commercially-based technically-effective defenses include—

output watermarking

rate limits

prompt-injection filters

canary tokens,

differential privacy

model fingerprinting

Business-model defense choices also include a firm’s keeping the best models fully private and on its own servers, thereby selling answers to customer queries on a retail basis, which is otherwise known as selling the service not the weights. Likewise, first-mover speed and continuous improvement models insure that any distilled copy made by a competitor is already obsolete.

In this context, it also behooves us to broaden the discussion beyond whatever AI distillation panic has rattled our Treasury Secy this week and take on the whole sweeping claim that China is a terrible national security threat because they allegedly steal America’s intellectual property seven ways to Sunday.

Again, Scottie, cool the jets. The argument collapses under the weight of free-market basics, historical precedent, and the plain realities of commercial life. The Chicoms are mainly conventional competitors in commerce, not cartoon villains uniquely dedicated to IP plunder.

Here are the relevant considerations.

First, reverse engineering, adaptive modification of existing products and production processes, and the eventual commodification of inventions are inherent free-market phenomena. They are not exotic Oriental plots. They are how progress happens when people are free to observe, experiment, improve, and compete.

Knowledge is non-rivalrous. Once an idea is out in the world—embodied in a product you can buy, a machine you can disassemble, or an API you can query—others will study it. That is not theft; it is commerce and learning.

The Wright brothers flew; others improved the airplane. Ford’s assembly line was studied, adapted, and surpassed by competitors who made it leaner and faster. Edison’s light bulb led to better filaments and sockets.

Indeed, the humble light bulb story should actually set off a light bulb in the Treasury Secy’s brain. To wit, Thomas Edison’s key carbon-filament patent was issued in 1880 and ran for the then-standard 17 years until 1897. George Westinghouse, however, did not sit on his hands waiting for expiration.

Instead, in 1886 he acquired the Sawyer-Man patents and began manufacturing and selling competing incandescent lamps. Edison sued. In 1892 the courts ruled that certain Westinghouse lamps infringed, forcing a temporary halt.

But Westinghouse simply retooled, shifted to a non-infringing “stopper” design based on the Sawyer-Man claims, and kept selling bulbs right up to the day Edison’s patent expired.

No Treasury Secretary waved the national-security flag. No Entity List was drawn up. Westinghouse competed the old-fashioned way: To wit, buy alternative patents, litigate, design around, and stay in the market. That is precisely how technology diffuses under a patent system.

Chinese firms doing the modern equivalent—studying publicly available products, designing around claims, or iterating on commercial outputs—are not practicing some novel Oriental form of theft. They are doing what Westinghouse did to Edison more than a century ago. The difference is that today’s crony capitalists prefer to outsource the enforcement costs to the taxpayer and the state rather than bear the cost and effort themselves.

The great Rothbard put it cleanly: On a free market there would be no patents in the modern sense. A man who independently arrives at the same invention, or who reverse-engineers a machine he has lawfully purchased, is free to use his own property and labor.

Patents are grants of exclusive monopoly privilege by the State; they invade the property rights of others who have stolen nothing. Mises and others in the Austrian tradition saw the same thing: these are artificial restrictions that suppress competition and raise prices.

Hayek’s emphasis on the knowledge problem only sharpens the point—central authorities cannot efficiently police the diffusion of ideas without distorting the very discovery process that generates wealth.

Commodification of invention is the natural end-state. Early monopoly rents attract imitators. In turn, that causes prices to fall, quality to rise or costs to drop. Either way, consumers win. And that’s not a bug; it is the feature of a market economy.

Trying to freeze the first mover in permanent quasi-monopoly is the statist impulse, not the free-market modus operandi. Chinese firms excel at exactly this process: Namely, take an existing product or process, strip costs to the bone, scale production ferociously, adapt it for local and global markets, and drive prices down until the original premium evaporates. That is conventional commercial competition, not some new-fangled form of theft.

Second, there is a thin, constantly litigated line between legal patent and copyright work-arounds and proven patent infringement. That is why thousands of infringement cases are filed in U.S. courts every year.

Recent data show roughly 3,000 to 4,500 patent cases filed annually in federal district courts in the early-to-mid 2020s. This included 3,111 in 2023, a rebound toward 3,500–4,000 in 2024, and higher still in 2025 toward the mid-4,000s. Older peaks ran 5,000–6,000.

This large volume of litigation exists because the boundary is fuzzy by nature. Design-arounds, independent invention, prior art challenges, claim construction disputes, doctrine of equivalents—courts spend endless hours sorting all these issues out. Outcomes range from complete victory for the accused infringer, to partial settlements, to full injunctions.

That is the system working as designed: private parties fighting over private claims in private courts (well, government courts, but still adversarial litigation funded by the litigants). It is not a national emergency requiring the Treasury to put on a war helmet.

To be sure, Chinese defendants appear in some of these cases— just as Japanese, Korean, European, and American defendants do. Treating the Chinese subset as uniquely sinister is selective blindness—encouraged by the Washington War Machine, which is always in quest of enemies to justify its massive budgets and procurements.

Third, patent law is largely a statist device that allows protected innovators and inventors to extract rents from consumers and users that are often well beyond what is needed to recover the cost of the invention. The fact is, truly profitable value-added inventions would be rewarded on the free market by an adequate rate of return—if not the current quasi-monopoly profits during the patent period—or people just wouldn’t make them.

The “incentive” argument is circular and self-serving. If the invention is valuable enough, first-mover advantages, secrecy, branding, continuous improvement, and contractual protections already deliver returns. Extending a state-enforced monopoly for 20 years (or longer with ever-greening) simply transfers wealth from later users and competitors to the rights-holder.

That transfer is a subsidy financed by higher prices and suppressed alternatives. Many of the most valuable advances—software algorithms, business methods, basic research insights—have historically proceeded with far weaker or no patent protection. Open-source software, scientific publication norms, and trade-secret strategies demonstrate that innovation does not require the full statist apparatus.

The rent-extraction story is clearest in pharmaceuticals and tech, where patent thickets and litigation become business models in themselves. Crony capitalists love this system precisely because it lets them lobby for ever-stronger protections rather than compete on price and quality.

Chinese firms, by contrast, often treat the patent as just another cost to design around or license when necessary, while pouring resources into manufacturing scale and speed—classic commercial competition.

Fourth, what Chinese firms and agencies do is not much different from what Japanese firms did during the 1960s and 1970s and what South Korean, Taiwanese, and other Asian firms have done—copy and replicate products where they can, then improve and innovate.

Post-war Japan systematically studied and reverse-engineered Western technology. Sony took Bell Labs’ transistor work and produced consumer radios. Nikon studied German optics. Toyota sent engineers to Ford plants and adapted mass production into the lean systems that later conquered the world.

Japanese firms bought licenses when required, reverse-engineered when possible, and rapidly moved up the value chain. The United States complained then, too—about dumping, about unfair competition, about technology “theft.” Japan became an advanced economy and a security ally. The sky did not fall.

South Korea followed a similar path. Samsung began by copying Japanese consumer electronics. Hyundai modeled early cars on Japanese designs. Within a generation they were global leaders.

Taiwan’s semiconductor industry started with technology transfers and foundry work for others. TSMC did not “steal” the leading edge—it bought early know-how and then out-invested and out-executed everyone else in process technology.

The pattern is developmental catch-up, not unique Chinese villainy. Every late industrializer has done versions of this. Britain’s early textile machinery was studied and replicated on the Continent and in America. American firms reverse-engineered European chemicals and machinery in the 19th century. The process is as old as commerce.

And China is no longer merely catching up via imitation. Its total R&D spending has now overtaken or is neck-and-neck with the United States, driven by both state direction and massive private investment. Firms like Huawei have long poured billions into genuine R&D—often more as a percentage of revenue than many Western peers.

Chinese companies compete conventionally through ruthless cost control, vertical integration, rapid iteration, and willingness to accept thinner margins to gain market share. That is commerce, Scottie. Calling it “theft” every time they succeed is the sketchy rhetoric of the defeated incumbent, not the language of free-market analysis.

Point six: the government and taxpayers should not bear the cost of patent infringement prosecution—whether by domestic competitors or Chinese firms. That is the job and the expense of the firm that claims infringement.

Private property rights should be enforced by private action. If a company believes its patents or trade secrets have been violated, it can sue in U.S. courts, seek ITC exclusion orders, pursue contract remedies, or use technical and contractual self-help.

Lobbying the Treasury for sanctions, Entity List designations, or export controls is rent-seeking pure and simple: Socializing the enforcement cost onto the taxpayers and the broader economy while privatizing the monopoly rents.

Scottie, that is not “national security”; it is corporate welfare with a flag draped over it. The Chicoms are competing the old-fashioned way—on price, volume, and speed. Forcing the U.S. taxpayer to pick up the tab for American firms’ failure to secure their own IP is the opposite of limited government.

Seventh, infringement awards from successful litigation can readily enjoin both domestic and foreign operators from the infringed area. Polaroid’s long war with Kodak over instant photography is the classic domestic example: After years of litigation, Kodak was found to infringe multiple patents, forced out of the instant camera business, and ultimately paid roughly $900 million. Thirteen million American consumers suddenly found their Kodak cameras useless. The remedy was private and powerful.

Apple versus Samsung produced hundreds of millions in damages and design changes. BlackBerry (RIM) versus NTP produced a $612 million settlement under threat of injunction that would have crippled a major service.

These tools work equally against foreign defendants who have U.S. operations, assets, or market access. If a Chinese firm is truly infringing and has exposure in the United States, the private legal system already has teeth. Expanding that into Treasury-led economic warfare is an unnecessary escalation that invites reciprocity and damages the open trading system that has enriched both countries.

Eighth, put patent and copyright infringement in context: It is an age-old condition of the commercial world that has plenty of activity even in domestic markets among domestic competitors. It is not uniquely a “national security” problem, and it is especially not something the U.S. Treasury ought to put its war helmet on to prosecute.

Seminal U.S.-versus-U.S. cases litter the landscape:

Polaroid v. Kodak was pure domestic combat.

Oracle versus Google over Java APIs dragged on for a decade and produced a major fair-use ruling.

eBay v. MercExchange reshaped the standards for injunctions.

Microsoft versus various patent holders.

Qualcomm versus Apple.

Waymo versus Uber (trade secrets overlapping with IP claims).

Non-practicing entities (patent trolls) file thousands of suits against operating companies every year. Domestic competitors sue each other constantly over design patents, utility patents, and software claims. The volume of domestic litigation dwarfs any China-specific subset.

This has always been true. Nineteenth-century sewing machine wars, early automobile patent fights, radio and television technology battles—all involved American firms suing each other over IP. Treating Chinese imitation as a unique existential threat while ignoring the far larger domestic churn is selective hysteria. It serves the interests of firms that prefer state protection to market discipline.

To repeat: the Chicoms are mainly conventional competitors—playing the same rough-and-tumble commercial game that American, Japanese, and Korean firms have played against one another for decades. The national-security framing is particularly lazy. Real national security involves military capabilities, critical infrastructure resilience, and alliances.

Commodity electronics, consumer software models, or even advanced AI weights that have been commercially released are not equivalent to nuclear secrets or encrypted military communications. Once a company chooses to sell access on the open market, the information has left the realm of pure secrecy.

At the end of the day there is no Chinese intellectual property threat issue that can’t be solved on the free market via technical self-help, contracts, and private litigation. Escalating to Washington sanctions and Entity Lists because a competitor reverse-engineered or distilled a commercial product is mercantilism falsely dressed up as national security.

The free-market alternative is straightforward and consistent. Firms that value exclusivity should invest in genuine secrecy, closed systems, rapid iteration, strong contracts, and technical barriers. Those that release products or models into the open commercial sphere should accept that imitation and improvement will follow.

If the invention is truly valuable, continuous innovation will keep the originator ahead. If it is not, the market will move on regardless of patent duration. Taxpayers should not subsidize the enforcement of these quasi-monopolies through trade warfare.

Using the Treasury to wave the bloody shirt is the classic Swamp move: Expand state power, reward lobbyists, and pretend it is patriotism. And yet our benighted Secy of the Treasury–even as he fills the Swamp further—thinks he is helping to drain it.

Scottie, your brief is fiscal discipline and limited government, no socialist industrial policy by other means. The China IP panic is largely a collection of legitimate private disputes mixed with developmental catch-up that every rising economy has practiced, plus a heavy dose of rent-seeking by American firms that would rather have Washington fight their commercial battles.

So we must insist again: Reverse engineering is not theft. It is competition. Distillation of publicly accessible model outputs is not industrial espionage; it is learning from products sold on the market. Patents are state privileges, not natural rights. Enforcement costs belong to the claimants, not the taxpayers. And the commercial world has always been full of domestic and international imitation, litigation, settlement, and creative destruction.

So “industrial scale distillation” is not remotely a national security “emergency” or any business of Washington at all. It is Mr. Market at work. Cool the jets. Study the economics. Shrink the state. Let the market sort the rest.

The alternative is endless escalation, higher prices, slower diffusion of knowledge, and a Treasury Department that has forgotten its real job. The real threat to American prosperity is not reverse engineering in Shenzhen; it is the habit of turning every commercial complaint into a national-security crusade that expands the very government that a Republican administration was supposed to restrain.

That is the free-market view. It is not isolationist, not naïve about genuine espionage, and not indifferent to contract or property rights. It simply refuses to treat state-granted monopolies as sacred, refuses to socialize private enforcement costs, and refuses to confuse ordinary commercial imitation with existential threat.

So, Scottie, wave the bloody shirt if you must for the cameras. Just don’t pretend it is sound economics, limited government or a step toward making America’s economy truly great again.