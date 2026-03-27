In Part 2 we noted that owing to OBBBA and all the reckless fiscal policies which had gone before, the Federal budget has become a Fiscal Doomsday Machine. Based on CBO’s latest long-term projections, it’s on a path toward annual deficits of 9.1% of GDP by mid-century and public debt equal to 175% of GDP.

For those who prefer their math in dollars and cents—that computes to a $9.0 trillion annualdeficit by 2056 and public debt outstanding of $170 trillion!

Moreover, the overwhelming piece of this prospective deficit explosion is due to the compounding effect of ever higher interest expense. That is, as the debt level of $30 trillion today (publically-held portion) relentlessly cranks toward the said $170 trillion by the end of the period, the sheer arithmetic of the carry cost becomes insuperable.

Indeed, the orange area of the bars below truly tells you all you need to know about the debt-interest-deficit-debt spiral now underway. At some point along this path—and perhaps not that far down the road toward mid-century—-the financial system would simply implode.