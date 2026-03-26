It’s too bad that the godawful Federal budget numbers being cranked out each month are being completely ignored. That’s because they are providing fair warning about the bond market calamity that lies just ahead, and with that, of course, another economic crisis that will likely make 2008 look like a walk in the park.

To repeat from Part 1: When you set aside the aberrant and non-sustainable increases in FY 2026 YTD revenues from tariff receipts and capital gains windfalls to the rich, Uncle Sam collected the grand total of +$10.7 billion or just +0.7% more this year than during FY2025. At the same time, the approximate amount of GDP generated during the five months through February was $13.3 trillion, meaning that the current growth rate of Federal revenue amounts to just 0.08% of GDP. That’s less than a rounding error no matter how you slice it.

Then again, the Federal spending accounts are showing no such feeble advance rate at all. Whereas the baseline revenue gain was less than 1% versus last year and a rounding error relative to GDP, every single one of the big spending accounts have shown robust Y/Y growth through February of FY 2026.

FY 2026 Y/Y Federal Spending Growth ($B/%) Through February:

Social Security: +$47.5 billion/7.5%.

Medicare: +$39.5 billion/7.6%.

Medicaid: +$21.9 billion/8.3%.

Veterans Administration: +$14.5 billion/8.7%.

Interest: +$42.0 billion/8.8%.

DOD less O&M: +$23.2 billion/9.6%.

Total Major Spending Accounts: +$188.6 billion/8.2%.

That’s right. The near totality of Uncle Sam’s revenue extraction machine—withheld income taxes, social insurance payroll taxes and the corporate income tax—managed to generate just $10.6 billion more (+0.7%) than last fiscal year through February, whereas these six big spending accounts alone generated $188.6 billion in higher outlays. That’s 8.2% more spending than during the comparable FY 2025 period.

Needless to say, when outlays are growing 18 times faster than your regular income, the fiscal equation is heading for a downfall.

Needless to say, the dire outlook for the current fiscal year is hardly the half of it. That is to say, the longer term outlook is positively abysmal, as we will amplify below. But it needs be noted that even in the here and now (FY 2026), the dismal results for February YTD referenced above are about to get a whole lot worse.

For instance, during the next few months the fiscal Sneaky Pete in the OBBBA will come due. We are referring to the fact that the bill didn’t even get signed into law until last July, even though most of the tax cuts were made retroactive to January 1, 2025. Accordingly, since the withholding schedules couldn’t be changed in time for calendar 2025, there will be unusually large tax refunds flowing out of Uncle Sam’s coffers this spring owing to over-withholding last year.

According to the US Treasury’s latest estimates,therefore, income tax refunds during the five months of February to June this year will total nearly $235 billion or +11.9% more than FY 2025. Consequently, Treasury receipts are going to be light by upwards of $25 billion in the months just ahead.

At the same time, we estimate that DOD outlays during the final seven months of FY 2026 will be about $220 billion on the “heavy”side. That’s because O&M spending at DOD during the first five months of FY 2026, as we indicated in Part 1, was temporarily about 15% below plan, and would likely have been reflected in a catch-up surge of outlays later in the year.