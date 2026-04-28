David Stockmans Contra Corner

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Traderfran
14h

Wonderful article, very informative.

Bibi finally found a dumb enough recipient of his brainwashing... or one who ? just might be blackmailed by Bibi's agents?

Govt auditors used to see a lot of blackmail causing actions which led to fraud. Follow the dots.

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