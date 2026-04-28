Well, it bears repeating. Again. The Iranians never had a nuke, had no near-term prospect of weaponizing their enriched uranium stockpiles, were not hell-bent on blowing up the world and were not two weeks from anything other than still another wolf-crying episode from the one actual “crazy” leader in the middle east. That would be Bibi Netanyahu. Hands down.

But those truths did not stop the Donald from blatant lying and fear-mongering yet again today. And to even go so far as to imply that he has the mullahs by the short hairs.

Trump: “Iran, they are not going to have a nuclear weapon. They are not going to blow up the world. They are crazy. And therefore, they are not happy.

The truth is, however, the Donald surely does not have anyone who is crazy up against any kind of negotiating wall. They Iranians are never going to give up their nukes because by the lights of his own DNI (Director of National Intelligence), Tulsi Gabbard, they don’t have anything to give up—including even scribbled plans on how to make a homemade nuke: