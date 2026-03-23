At some point it is wise indeed to pay heed to the numbers—and that’s overwhelmingly true with respect to the battling narratives about the Donald’s Iran War now raging in the Persian Gulf. The fact is, the Iranian “threat” is almost entirely an ideological and political sham confected by Bibi Netanyahu and his neocon fifth columns on the banks of the Potomac.

They would have you believe that Iran is some kind of super-Evil Empire that is a military threat to the whole world, including way over here 10,000 kilometers from Tehran.

We beg to differ. Completely. And Defiantly, Too.

At the end of the day, a realistic, deliverable, sustainable military threat to the Homeland territory of America—the only valid reason for military action by a peaceful Republic—must necessarily be anchored in a robust economic base of GDP. That’s the only place from which the advanced technology, professional military manpower, abundant tax revenues and other economic resources needed to support a massive War Machine can be obtained.

Yet without massive defense budgets and weaponry—-both a nuclear first strike capacity and an overwhelming conventional armada of invasion and occupation—-no nation on planet earth would have the capacity to threaten American. Not way over here inside the safe harbor of the great Atlantic and Pacific Moats.

Based on the hard economic data for the last 53 years, therefore, one thing is crystal clear: When it comes to the economic girth needed to support a true military threat to US citizens on American soil from sea-to-shinning-sea, Iran is, was and always has been a Flyspeck.