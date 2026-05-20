The arrogant little pissants who run the White House coms operation couldn’t contain their glee last night when AP tolled the bell by calling the 4th of Kentucky for Gallrein, perhaps thereby signifying the very demise of constitutional liberty and capitalist prosperity in America.

On Tuesday, shortly after the results came in, the White House appeared to gloat over Massie’s defeat. “Do not ever doubt President Trump and his political power,’’ White House Communications Director Steven Cheung posted on social media. “F— around, find out.”

And, no, we are not indulging in morning-after hyperbole with respect to the significance of the shocking defeat last night of Tom Massie by Trump, AIPAC and the billionaire thugs who funded a $22 million primary campaign against one of the single greatest libertarian congressman of modern times.

Indeed, if we set aside a certain long ago Congressman from the 4th district of Michigan, who served in the US House from 1977 to 1981, Tom Massie has no peer in the consistent advocacy of free markets, balanced budgets, sound money, small government and non-intervention abroad—-save for Ron Paul, Rand Paul, Howard Buffett (yes, Warren’s father who was a Nebraska Congressman in the 1940s) and Mr. Republican, Senator Robert Taft of Ohio.

And that’s bloody crucial in the great scheme of history because the Trumpite Cult that now dominates the Republican party lock, stock and barrel stands for the exact and complete polar opposite of Massie/Paul/Buffett/Taft libertarianism.