When it comes to the stakes involved in UniParty election races, dueling hyperbole is often the essence of the matter. But not here. Not this time. Not in the fraught battle in the 4th District of Kentucky.

The outcome of the Massie/Gallrein race on Tuesday may truly prove to be the inflection point at which, in its 250th year, the American Republic was either lost….or vindicated to thereby bestow its blessings upon generations to come.

That’s because what is at stake is far more than a lone Congressman’s resolute stand against the bully-boy demands for absolute loyalty by a sitting president of his own party. Nor even whether the onerous Bibi Netanyahu brigades of AIPAC truly do own the US Congress lock, stock and barrel.

What is ultimately on the line is the Donald’s dog’s breakfast of principle-free right-wing statism and his harsh uber-partisanship and demand for unwavering loyalty to every action and thought of the Dear Leader in the Oval Office. Either of these toxins, if taken to Trumpian extremes, could well threaten constitutional liberty and capitalist prosperity in America.

But taken together they are a terminal malignancy that endangers the very future of the Republic at its quarter-millennium. So in the pantheon of America’s heroes a Tom Massie ride to victory on Tuesday will surely rank right up there with Paul Revere’s midnight excursion, Thomas Jefferson’s mighty pen, James Madison’s constitution-drafting wisdom and George Washington’s renunciation of the kingly power.