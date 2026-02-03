There has surely never been a more egregiously wrong, mean-spirited, liberty-threatening “big lie” in all of American history than then Trumpian claim that America has been “invaded” by swarms of dangerous immigrants. These purportedly illicit populations are allegedly infested with vicious criminals, the insane, welfare cheats, drug cartel operatives, secret Chinese agents and other flotsam and jetsam of foreign lands.

The big picture truth, however, is more nearly the opposite. By Grok 4’s best estimates from the available data, there are about 95 million people in America today who are either immigrants since 1970 or their offspring. That’s fully 28% of the total US population.

Yet crime rates among both the legal immigrant and undocumented immigrant populations are well below those for the native born. Accordingly, the entire Trumpian narrative about rampant crime among illegal aliens is based exclusively on anecdotes and notorious cases of sometimes beastly criminal acts.

These violent criminal acts are heinous, of course, and their perpetrators should obviously be prosecuted to the maximum extent of the law; and, indeed, that is the very purpose of regular state and local law enforcement.

At the same time, however, you can’t base immigration policy, or any other actions of the state which pertain to broad swaths of the population, on anecdotes and isolated cases. If you did that for immigration policy, for instance, indigenous Americans should have deported European immigrants long ago.

So for want of doubt and clarification of the Big Picture, we present below the most salient, recent and sound data available on violent crime rates (as defined by the FBI) among native-born, foreign-born and undocumented immigrant populations.

This Texas based data is unique in that it is based on comprehensive arrest records by state and local police departments within the state. These arrest records are then linked to immigration status from Federal data sources. Moreover, it covers all felony offenses over a seven-year period from 2012 to 2018.

As it happens, Texas is the only U.S. state that systematically matches arrest data from its Department of Public Safety (DPS) with U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) immigration records. So the output of these matched records offers unique and unparalleled insight into crime rates by immigration status.

Texas’ proximity to the U.S.-Mexico border is also salient given its large and widely dispersed immigrant population (both documented and undocumented). In short, this broad, rigorous dataset allows for direct comparisons of crime rates (excluding immigration violations), revealing patterns that are not available elsewhere.

Needless to say, the table below speaks for itself. Total felony arrests among the undocumented population of Texas during this seven year period (third column) were 60% lower than for the native-born population (first column) on a per 100,000 basis. Likewise, homicide and drug crime rates was als0 60% lower, while the property crime rate was 75% below that of the native born population.

To be sure, a far better and more effective vetting and screening process at US consulates in the home countries of immigrants would potentially eliminate much of the residual population of immigrant criminals that are unfortunately found among all groups. And, as we explain further below, that could be readily accomplished with a change in America’s rigid but wholly obsolete immigration quota system to an economic migrant focused arrangement.

Violent Crime Rates Per 100,000 In Texas, 2012 to 2018

Another perspective on the issue is provided by a report provided to the US Congress by ICE in 2024 detailing the 425,431 convicted non-citizen criminals on its so-called non-detained list as of July 21, 2024 (per the ICE letter to Rep. Tony Gonzales).