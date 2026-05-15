If the Donald does not wish to bring down upon himself the ignominy of being the first US president to be impeached, convicted and removed from the White House by the US Marshals, he damn well better start reading the Iranian settlement proposals.

Even if he doesn’t like the first sentence, as he boasted yesterday.

I looked at it, and I don’t like the first sentence. I just throw it away.”

That’s because he doesn’t have “all the time in the world” to find an off-ramp from his Iranian War disaster, as he claims. In fact, the dual blockade he has triggered in the Persian Gulf is fast draining the world’s working stockpiles of a broad array of commodities. About 30 million BOE/day (barrels of oil equivalent) is ordinarily generated inside the Persian Gulf and exported to the global economy, including petroleum in all its product variants, LNG, LPGs, sulfur, helium, aluminum and more.

In the case of petroleum products alone, the stockpile drain is now turning into a torrent, as we reach the 76th day in which normal Persian Gulf export volumes have been reduced by 90% or more. And although the current inventory balances look big because stockpiles are measured in the billions of barrels, the picture is deteriorating far faster than its appears to be on the surface.