The MSM can’t stop ragging about the Donald’s $2.4 billion haul during 2025 from his daytime job as a grifter and financial speculator. But far be it from these virtue-preening talking heads to get the irony.

To wit, financial journalists are never hesitant to genuflect to the dogma of an “independent central bank”—especially when the Donald is hectoring the Eccles Building with his perennial demand for rate cuts. Yet it was exactly the so-called “independent” Fed which enabled Trump & Sons to scam big time the very gambling casino—once known as Wall Street—-which it fostered by relentless money-printing, interest rate repression and price-keeping operations in the stock markets.

The evidence that Wall Street has been fatally corrupted by the nation’s rogue central bank is voluminous, to put it mildly. Indeed, the headline aggregates tell you all you need to know about how the gambling casino which Alan Greenspan and his heir and assigns have fostered has been inflated to truly elephantine proportions.

To wit, since Q2 1987 stock market gains have radically dwarfed everything else in the real US economy—

Real GDP is up by 2.6X.

Nominal GDP is higher by 6.6X.

US Corporate profits have risen by 12X.

Capitalization of US stock markets has soared by 30X (fr0m $2.5 trillion to $74 trillion).

Still, for want of doubt consider the graph below. We can think of almost no reason for a massive market in overnight stock options (ODTE or one day to expiration). Well, at least in a capital market operating under a regime of sound money, honest interest rates and full trader risk for losses from market downturns. Under the latter regime, in fact, price risk and debt carry costs would make ODTE options mostly unprofitable to issuers and traders.

Yet as shown below, fully 30% of daily stock options trading of approximately $4 trillion (per day!) now consists of one-day instruments. That compares to just 11% four years ago and virtually zero percent as recently as 2016.

Indeed, in annual terms the churn of ODTEs amounts to nearly $300 trillion in the US stock markets alone. But that’s just stock market black jack: Under a regime of sound money and honestly priced financial markets there would be virtually no case for the activity depicted below.

Needless to say, the typical MAGA HAT (or US voter for that matter) doesn’t have the discretionary assets to play in the Fed’s casino—since most of the modest net worth of the bottom 50% of US families is accounted for by equity in their homes and other household assets. Accordingly, the conversion of Wall Street into a gambling casino has mainly benefited the top 1-5% of US households, which hold upwards of 90% of tradable stocks, bonds and derivatives.

Not surprisingly, therefore, the “haves” have gained far more prodigiously than the “have nots”. Thus, since the Greenspan era incepted in the late 1980s, the net worth of the top 1% of US households (1.3 million) has exploded by +$50 trillion, rising from $4.8 trillion in 1987 to $55 trillion at present (blue area). By contrast, the gain among the bottom 50% or 67 million households (red area) has been just +$3.5 trillion.

In per household terms, that’s an average of +$38 million for the top 1% and +$52,000 for the bottom 50%.

Household Net Worth Since 1987: Top 1% Versus Bottom 50%

As it happened, the rise of Bitcoin and several thousand other crypto currencies was supposedly a seminal financial development that would check the distortion and corruption of central bank fiat money shown above. Its proponents claimed cryptos would provide a market based alternative store of value for the “little guy” with a small 401k at best, and few discretionary chips to wager in the casino along with the high rollers.

Yet crypto was never the escape hatch from central bank fiat money its evangelists promised. It is now and always has been simply another speculative asset class. In effect, one more casino table in the vast gambling hall built and maintained by central banks.

But it sounded good to the MAGA HAT voters which had missed out on the fiat money windfalls on Wall Street, and even better as a new source of grift for the Trump & Sons operation domiciled in Trump Tower. So hardly before the ink was dry on the 2024 election results the latter was off to the crypto-scam races.

Here it needs to clarified that the pure notion of private at-risk money is eminently sound and has been proven so in actual practice historically. In parts of 19th-century America and Scotland under free banking it fostered sustained prosperity, even as it disciplined private bankers through market forces and threat of bankruptcy from over-issuance.

But the present day notion that Bitcoin or its multitude of imitators represent this kind of “sound money” or a Hayekian alternative to fiat has always been a marketing fiction.

In practice, the present day crypto experiment was captured almost immediately by leverage, momentum trading, and the same cheap credit that distorts every other market. When the Federal Reserve kept rates near zero for years and then flooded the system with liquidity during and after the pandemic, it did not create a new monetary order. It simply supercharged the basic impulse of the oldest one— speculation on rising asset prices.

The result was a vast generation of so-called crypt0 tokens. The primary function of the latter, of course, was to serve as vehicles for rapid price appreciation followed by equally rapid redistribution of wealth from later buyers to earlier promoters and insiders. That is to say, crypto currency with no use case, no earnings and no interest or dividend payments was just a modern day “Cantillon effect”.

The latter was first described by an astute 18th century student of money, and described how newly created fiat money benefits those who receive it first, before prices adjust. Early recipients gain purchasing power; later ones face higher prices and diluted value.

Crypto token issuance replicates this dynamic almost perfectly. When a project creates and distributes new tokens, the largest allocations typically go to founders, support teams, early investors, and affiliated entities. These insiders can sell into rising demand created by marketing and hype, or collect ongoing revenue through royalties on token trading and fees.

The new tokens function like freshly printed fiat money injected at the top of the distribution chain. In the case of the Trump family’s projects, this pattern was especially clear. Large portions of its World Liberty Financial tokens ($WLFI) and the economics of the $TRUMP meme-coin flowed to Trump-linked entities through direct sales and trading-fee royalties.

These proceeds were realized while the tokens were still benefiting from political attention and speculative inflows. Subsequent buyers absorbed the dilution and price declines as selling pressure increased and hype faded.The result is a modern, decentralized version of Cantillon’s classic observation: New claims on value are created and distributed first to those closest to the source, while the broader market bears the adjustment costs down the line.

In fact, these two Trump-linked projects— the $TRUMP memecoin and the World Liberty Financial ($WLFI) governance token—illustrate this dynamic with unusual clarity.

Neither ever developed meaningful use as money on Main Street. Their entire economic logic rested on the expectation that new buyers would arrive at higher prices (i.e. the greater fool assumption).

When that expectation failed, the structure revealed itself as a classic transfer mechanism: That is, one that funneled roughly $1.4 billion into Trump-related entities in 2025 while leaving most ordinary participants high and dry with large losses.

Thus, the $TRUMP memecoin was launched on January 17, 2025, three days before the second inauguration. It was a standard Solana-based meme coin: One billion tokens were created; 200 million were released publicly; and the rest were held by entities affiliated with the Trump Organization.

Within forty-eight hours the price surged from less than $5 to an all-time high near $73–$75. At that peak the fully diluted market capitalization exceeded $14 billion.

Given this massive but wholly artificial price run-up, the project generated enormous trading churn almost instantly. That huge volume was not incidental; it was actually the essence of the issuers revenue model.

That’s right. The $Trump memecoin made money by automatically taking a cut from every trade made on the blockchain. It was designed to churn its way to prosperity—that is the Trumps’ prosperity, not that of the traders or suckers who bought the tokens.

Indeed, subsequent reports showed that entities linked to the project, notably CIC Digital LLC, collected trading fees and royalties on every transaction. The $635 million eventually attributed to this memecoin in Trump’s financial disclosure came largely from this churn—the repeated buying and selling by speculators hoping to ride the next leg higher.

Needless to say, such pointless churn did not make the American economy greater again. The “greater” part of the deal accrued to the coffers of Trump & Sons.

And we are not talking about chump change here. Every single time a retail trader chased the Trump memecoin bubble, a slice of the spread or fee automatically accrued to the promoters under the built-in protocol on the blockchain.

Alas, ninety days later, in mid-April 2025, the market capitalization had collapsed by nearly 90%, to roughly $1.5 billion. The price had fallen into the $7–$12 range. By late June 2026 the token traded around $1.65–$1.70 with a market capitalization of approximately $400 million.

From the post-launch peak, the implied loss in market value exceeded $13.5 billion, or more than 97 percent.

Accordingly, the early public buyers who purchased near the highs watched the overwhelming majority of their capital evaporate. The trading fees extracted along the way, however, had already been realized by the project’s backers.

Likewise, the World Liberty Financial token followed a parallel but slightly different path. Pre-sales beginning in October 2024 priced tokens at $0.015 and later $0.05 to accredited investors. The subsequent IPO or public Token Generation Event occurred on September 1, 2025. At debut the token traded around $0.25 and briefly reached an all-time high near $0.46, producing an initial market capitalization of roughly $7 billion.

In this case, there was no mystery as to where the proceeds from these sales of tokens ended up. The major share of the issuance was allocated to Trump-related entities and reached approximately $500 million in 2025, with additional sums from investments in the venture itself pushing the broader World Liberty haul higher.

You can’t make this up. Trump & Sons issued Fake Money with a notional value of $7 billion and pocketed one-half billion dollars of proceeds from selling a small share of the tokens to the gullible public.

Moreover, it wasn’t really even a case of fraud. The offering materials explicitly stated these tokens would pay no interest or dividends and would not share in any economic benefits generated by the Trump controlled issuing company. The sole basis for buying such Fake Money, therefore, was the assumption that the Trump family would continue to find more Suckers willing to pay ever higher prices to churn their wooden nickels.

That didn’t happen, of course. Ninety days after the September 2025 launch, by early December, the price had declined into the $0.13–$0.15 range and the market capitalization had fallen to an estimated $3–3.5 billion. By late June 2026 the token traded near $0.058–$0.059 with a market capitalization of roughly $1.86 billion—way the hell down from it peak $7 billion capitalization .

From the post-TGE peak, to be exact, the decline exceeded 73 percent in market value. In both cases the projects delivered substantial cash to Trump-controlled or affiliated entities while the tokens themselves experienced catastrophic draw-downs for most holders.

Overall, the $1.4 billion in crypto-related income reported in Trump’s 2025 financial disclosure—part of a total income figure exceeding $2.2 billion—came overwhelmingly from these two vehicles. The memecoin contributed its royalties and fees extracted from trading volume. The WLFI token contributed direct sale proceeds.

Neither vehicle required the creation of a new payments rail, a new store of value, or any other functional improvement over existing crypto “money”. Their value proposition to buyers was almost entirely the great fool hope that someone else would pay more later.

Needless to say, by definition crypto currencies still have virtually no transactional use case and are not remotely in the nature of a steady store of value. So, by definition, the crypto market amounts to a rug pull waiting to happen. To wit, each and every new crypto project raises capital or generates fees on the basis of hype and future appreciation that never materializes for the broad base of participants.

To be sure, we are using the rug pull term in a metaphorical sense because no literal rug was pulled in the technical sense of explicit liquidity removal by the issuer. But the economic effect was identical. Early participants and promoters extracted hundreds of millions while later buyers absorbed the losses.

The mechanism was not hidden. It operated through the same channels that have powered every major crypto cycle since 2017: Leverage, social-media narrative, and the availability of abundant, low-cost capital seeking yield in an environment of financial repression.

For want of doubt, here is the highlights of the overall crypto market cycles since 2018:

2018 : The market peaked near $830 billion in January 2018 before crashing hard. By year-end it had fallen over 80%.

2022: Another major bear market. The total market cap bottomed around $750–800 billion after the FTX collapse.

2025 Peak : The market had a strong bull run, briefly surpassing $4.2 trillion in combined capitalization for several thousand coins as of October 2025 — the first time it crossed the $4 trillion mark.

Mid-2026 (End June): The overall crypto market has corrected by upwards of 50% from the 2025 high and is currently sitting in the $2.1–2.2 trillion range.

A quick visual recap runs as follows:

2018 low: ~$130B

2022 low: ~$830B

2025 high: ~$4.27T

Current (June 2026): ~$2.15T

Obviously, crypto is a speculative asset class, not money in any meaningful sense of the word. And yet the windfall garnered by Trump & Sons is par for the course. It is a vivid reminder that the Donald is the greatest monetary quack to ever inhabit the Oval Office, and there was no lack of competition for that honor over recent decades.

Indeed, the Donald’s own policy preferences make the episode especially coherent. Throughout his political career he has consistently pounded the table for rock bottom interest rates and a hyper-active printing press at the Eccles Building.

He repeatedly criticized the Federal Reserve for raising rates in 2018–2019 and celebrated the insane easing and massive Fed balance sheet expansion from $3.8 trillion to nearly $9 trillion that followed Trump’s foolish pandemic era lockdowns and spend-a-thons during 2020.

Thus, the Trump coins and tokens were not an aberration from this Trumpian worldview; they were its purest expression in asset form. When central banks suppress interest rates and aggressively expand balance sheets, the marginal dollar flows first into existing assets and then into new narratives that promise even faster appreciation.

Meme coins and governance tokens marketed around political celebrities are simply the logical endpoint of that process. They require no underlying productivity, no cash-flow generation, and no broad transactional adoption. They require only the continued belief that new money will keep arriving at higher prices.

As we indicated at the beginning, the irony is especially sharp. Crypto was sold for years as a hedge against precisely the inflationary monetary policies Trump has adamantly supported. In reality the crypto sector has thrived solely and exclusively on the basis of those destructive policies.

The same low, sub-economic rates and excess liquidity that inflated equities, real estate, and private credit also inflated every major crypto token cycle. When those conditions produced vehicles whose primary economic activity was the extraction of trading fees from retail speculators, the result was not monetary competition but monetary parasitism.

The $1.4 billion that flowed to Trump entities in 2025 represented the largest single-year realizations of that dynamic. It was enabled by a financial system in which central-bank credit creation subsidizes speculation at every layer.

Private competitive money, of course, even now remains a theoretical alternative to monopoly central banking. Historical episodes of relatively free banking showed that market discipline could indeed limit over-issuance when note holders could redeem and when bankers faced real personal liability consequences for imprudence.

Nothing in the modern crypto experience has replicated those conditions. Instead, tokens operate inside the same leveraged, narrative-driven markets that central banks have nurtured. The absence of any serious Main Street transactional use case for either the $TRUMP memecoin or the $WLFI token underscores the point.

These were never attempts to create better money for ordinary commerce and, indeed, the daily use of MAGA Hat voters. Instead, they simply embodied the efforts of grifters like the Trump’s to create better lottery tickets in an environment where cheap credit had already made lotteries unusually attractive.

The buyers who purchased near the peaks of both tokens experienced the classic outcome of such lotteries. Most lost the overwhelming majority of their capital. The promoters and early participants, including those affiliated with the Trump Organization, realized hundreds of millions in realized gains through direct sales and ongoing fee extraction.

At the end of the day, the broader market capitalizations of the two tokens have declined by nearly $19 billion from their combined post-issuance peaks.

That decline was not an accident of timing or external shock. It was the predictable result of assets whose only fundamental demand driver was the arrival of new speculative capital.

In this light, Trump’s 2025 crypto windfall fits a larger pattern of monetary distortion and corruption rather than standing apart as some kind of aberrant case of distinctively Trumpian grift (although it was that, too).

The same policy environment that rewards asset-price speculation over productive investment also rewards the creation of new speculative vehicles. When one of those vehicles is explicitly tied to a political figure who has championed the underlying monetary conditions, the circle closes.

Trump’s $2.2 billion total income figure, of which roughly $1.4 billion derived from crypto, is not merely a personal financial event. It is a data point in the ongoing story of how easy money distorts incentives, concentrates gains among those positioned to issue or promote new claims on future liquidity, and leaves the later participants holding the bag of depreciated assets.

The Trump coins and tokens did not fail because of insufficient hype or poor marketing or even owing to the endless avarice of Trump & Sons. They performed exactly as assets designed for rapid redistribution in a leveraged, narrative-driven market were always going to perform.

The only surprise would have been if they had done anything else.

Then again, a nation addled enough to elect Donald J. Trump a second time after a four year opportunity to contemplate the disastrous legacy of his first term is apparently also deranged enough to buy drastically over-priced gambling chips from the likes of the two Donald’s and Eric.

Perhaps the MAGA HATS who voted for this or who paid good money for the GRIFT deserve the baleful results of their own foolishness.