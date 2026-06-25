Upon his unfortunate appointment as Fed Chairman in August 1987, Alan Greenspan did not remotely follow the advice of his famous 1966 essay on the gold standard and the public finances. That is to say, he did not do what by that point was urgently necessary and storm into the Fed looking to shutdown its printing presses and restore the sound money financial discipline of the gold standard.

To the contrary, Greenspan quickly adopted an ersatz Keynesian modus operandi, initially in response to the very necessary crash of a bubble-ridden stock market on Black Monday October 19, 1987. But rather than allow Mr. Market to accomplish his work of cleansing the Wall Street casino of the speculative excesses fostered by a squirrely device called “portfolio insurance”, the new Chairman put the printing presses on hyper-drive. And, worse still, sent out henchman to Wall Street to man-handle the mostly old-fashioned executives who ran the major investment banks.

To wit, Wall Street executives were instructed to support the market by buying stocks and conducting trade with counter-parties, whether they thought this wise or profitable or not. And they largely did so upon threat of trouble with the Eccles Building regulators if they did not comply.

In many respects, this was the beginning of the end. After all, at the heart of true, sustainable capitalist prosperity lies free capital and money markets and a sound money regime under which to conduct business. But within weeks of his appointment and in blatant violation of his 1966 essay, Greenspan had badly monkey-hammered both.

To be sure, it wasn’t because Greenspan had had some kind of Road to Damascus intellectual conversion on monetary policy in favor of statist economic intervention and Keynesian management of the business cycle and marco-economy. Instead, he just drifted into an embrace of both as a hyper-activist central banker, pursuing of his thirst for fame and glory on the banks of the Potomac.

Needless to say, the only valid role for a central bank in the context of a gold-based sound money regime is to function in the financial shadows as a passive standby provider of emergency bank reserves at free market rates of interest. And to do so based on sound commercial loan collateral (not government IOUs) discounted at a penalty spread to market rates in order to stoutly discourage moral hazard and over-lending by member banks.

Indeed, the founding father of the Fed—Congressman Carter Glass—had explicitly envisioned the Fed as a “bankers’ bank” that would have no direct or explicit role in macro-economic management whatsoever. The very idea of targeting real GDP growth, the rate of job creation, the unemployment rate, housing starts or nominal wage gains figured nowhere in the Fed’s original remit; and targeting “inflation” at 2.00% per annum would have been considered a bad joke under a sound money gold standard where there was no peacetime inflation by definition.

Indeed, under the Glassian bankers’ bank model the only state employees that had any role in economic life at all were the green eye-shades charged with examining the collateral that Member banks were to offer in return for discount window loans. The Chairman of the Fed was simply the chief administrative officer of a federation of 12 Reserve Banks, which were the actual operators of their respective discount windows and the employers of the green eye-shade collateral examiners employed by each.

Alas, there would have been no fame or glory in steering the Eccles Building back toward the model of a passive bankers’ bank. Nor any plaudits from mainstream politicians, press and commentariat for deft management of the entire national economy based on setting interest rates and the flow of new central bank credit into Wall Street at just the right level.

No, Alan Greenspan became the “Maestro” and the Toast of the Town by turning the Fed in the opposite direction—toward functioning as an all-powerful monetary politburo. So doing, of course, he also became the money-printer who monetized massive amounts of public debt over the next 20 years and restored Keynesian/statist economics to the center of Washington policy-making after the Reagan Administration had briefly repudiated it in the early 1980s. The end result was a crippled crony capitalist economy saturated with debt, intrusive Big Government intervention and meddling, relentless speculation and systemic malinvestment.

In fact, restoration of sound money had only one requisite in the fall of 1987 when Greenspan took the helm in the Eccles Building. Namely, to keep the Fed’s printing press on idle for years to come in order to enable the financial system to slowly absorb the excess central bank credit that had flooded in after Nixon’s shit-canned of the Breton Woods gold exchange standard at Camp David in August 1971.

To be sure, Tall Paul Volcker had courageously applied an anti-inflationary tourniquet during his eight years as Chairman. But as we will amplify below, he had not yet begun the work of sound money restoration, when he was unceremoniously removed from the job by the James Baker/Bush Republicans.

The latter accurately feared that the massive Reagan deficits and a strongly rebounding economy would led to soaring interest rates, a likely severe recession in the late 1980s and electoral repudiation of the GOP Congressional majority and Reaganomics in 1988 and beyond.

Greenspan’s monetary apostasy forestalled this outcome, of course, but in the end paved the way for something far worse. To wit, a turn to a pro-inflation, pro-debt central bank regime that is proving to be a mortal threat to free market prosperity by burying the US economy under a crushing burden of combined public and private debt.

The spoiler alert is this: 39 years latter the US economy is saddled with a staggering $70 trillion of excess debt. During the heyday of robust growth and main street prosperity before Nixon did the dirty deed at Camp David, the effective leverage ratio of the US economy oscillated in a narrow range of 140% to 150% of GDP.

As a matter of history, that was essentially the golden mean. For most periods aside from the two world wars and the bottom of the 1930s Depression, total public and private debt had been disciplined to level of just 1.5 turns against national income (GDP).

And it worked. That was evident in 3% to 4% compound real growth over the century between 1870 and 1970—along with virtually no trend inflation and more than a tripling of real household incomes.

In short, it did not take an activist, money-printing central bank to generate prosperity. That was the job of workers, entrepreneurs, consumers, investors, inventors and speculators pursuing their own best interest on the free market under a regime of sound money. During that golden era the small state bulletin boards of the times would have read “no Monetary Maestro need apply”.

Even after Nixon severed the Fed’s anchor to gold money in 1971, today’s Fed-dominated and cheap debt fueled economy had not fully emerged. Thus, by Q2 1987, the national leverage ratio had risen from 150% at the time of Camp David to 235%, meaning that Volcker’s braking efforts had only partially succeeded; and that a further sharp turn toward market clearing interest rates and shrinkage of the Fed’s already bloated balance sheet was imperative.

The sound money solution never got the time of day under the new Greenspan regime of monetary activism. The Fed’s balance sheet grew like Topsy—at a 6.5% annual rate during the next 19 years, when its should have essentially remained flat in order to absorb the excesses of 1971 to 1987.

Or, in the worst case alternative, grown no more than 3% per annum under Milton Friedman’s reasonable injunction that the money supply should never expand any faster than the 3% long-term real growth capacity of the US economy.

Alas, sound money discipline does not a Maestro make. By the time Greenspan got his retirement watch in Q1 of 2006, the Fed’s balance sheet had grown from $250 billion to $810 billion during his tenure. Not surprisingly, therefore, the nation’s total leverage ratio had shot the moon, as well.

As shown below, by Q1 2006 it stood at a staggering 360%. And under the similar money-printing policies of his heirs and assigns, it has remained stranded on that high plateau—-reaching more than 400% during the financial crises of 2008-2009 and 2020-2021.

Even now, after fours years of normalization from the inflation-peak of mid-2022, the national leverage ratio stands at the Greenspan marker of 3.63% of GDP and $116 trillion in round number.

Yet and yet. At the time-tested golden mean of 150%, which characterized the pre-Camp David era, the total public and private debt today would stand at just $46 trillion.

That’s right. The essence of Greenspan’s legacy is this: An economy which was already drifting toward the shoals in the first two decades after the central bank was freed from discipline of the gold standard has now entered a wholly different debt-encumbered financial universe.

The truth is, the high plateau of leverage shown on the right margin of the graph below is owing to interest rate repression and endless emissions of central bank credit from the Eccles Building.

In Part 3, we will amplify on why neither the Fed’s balance sheet explosion and the resulting rise of total debt from $11 trillion when Greenspan took office to $116 trillion today was not remotely necessary in order to accommodate robust main street prosperity.

Here’s the spoiler alert, which covers the period between Q1 1951 when the Fed was freed from its wartime mandate to fix government debt yields way below market clearing levels until Q1 1966.

The latter marks the turning point in monetary history. Under the pressure of LBJ’s fiscally reckless “guns and butter” policy—funding both a drastic escalation of the Vietnam War and the welfare state expansions of the Great Society both at once—the previously disciplined Fed under the leadership of William McChesney Martin was forced into money-printing and debt monetization business by the bully boy politician then in the White House.

Needless to say, the preceding 15-year period of robust non-inflationary prosperity occurred absent two crucial matters. To wit, there was no growth of either the Fed’s balance sheet or the debt and leverage ratios of the US economy beyond their historically modest and contained levels.

Still, from the vantage point of 2026 it would be hard to argue with the macro-economic results. Over that 19-year period—

Real GDP rose by 4.6% per annum.

Real median household income rose by 4.3% per annum.

CPI inflation clocked in at just 1.5% per year.

The Federal debt rose by just 1.5% per year, meaning that its ratio to GDP dropped from 76% in 1951 to just 40% in 1966.

All the while, however, the Fed’s printing press was on near idle, as exemplified by the meager 0.7% per year growth of its balance sheet.

In fact, the Fed’s balance sheet shrink dramatically relative to the size of the US economy during this period, dropping from 15% of GDP in 1951 reflecting its WWII bond buying duties under the wartime yield peg, to just 7% by Q1 1966.

In a word, the free market under a regime of relatively sound money showed its true stuff. No government debt growth was needed, and nonfincial sector debt rose only a tad faster than nominal GDP.

Needless to say, by the time Greenspan got to the Fed, the golden era depicted below had been superseded by a ruinous outbreak of debt, inflation and money printing. These results loudly signaled the need to return to the pre-1966 era of relative sound money and superior main street growth and prosperity,

But Alan Greenspan did not heed the signal. He stepped on the monetary accelerator like never before, as we will amplify in Part 3.