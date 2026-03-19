Well, here’s another flashing red warning light. The price of #2 diesel oil—the fuel that enables America’s giant trucking, rail and farm tractor fleets to generate and haul nearly $100 billion of GDP each and every day—including Sundays, holidays and snow days—-is now up a staggering +44%from its January 2026 level. At $5.07 per gallon at the end of last week, in fact, it is knocking on the door of the $5.75 per gallon peak it reached during the June 2022 inflation blow-off top.

As the workhorse hydrocarbon of the American economy, #2 diesel oil is always a leading vector of stagflation: It gets embedded over and over again in supply chain costs as goods move through farm, factory, warehouse and distribution commerce, and also burdens output expansion when it begins to spurt higher like at present.

National Average Price Of Diesel Oil, 2022 to 2026

Needless to say, America’s manufacturing economy doesn’t need any new cost shock barriers. Output growth was already sputtering before the Donald had his chain pulled by Bibi Netanyahu. In fact, the index of manufacturing output for February 2026 was at the very same level it stood at in February 2012.

That’s right. We have had one quarter century of absolute stagnation in the level of physical goods output in the US economy. And now the hammer is about to come down hard on both the energy and food supply chains which fuel the aggregate