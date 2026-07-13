The Donald recently unleashed a torrent of old fashioned red-baiting rhetoric, framing the Democratic Party as nothing less than “hard core, godless Communists.” Indeed, at the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference, on Truth Social, at Mount Rushmore, and on the National Mall for the Fourth of July, he warned that these forces represented—

“the Greatest Threat to our Country since its Founding,” a “mortal threat to American liberty” greater even than World War II or 9/11. They would close churches, kill the faithful, end religion, and reduce the United States to Third World squalor. “You can be a communist or you can be a patriot. You cannot be both.”

While he was at it, and veering in a different direction, he also noisily called upon the head of the FIFA to issue a red card to the ref whom allegedly wrongly red-carded Team USA’s star player.

Typically, Trump later admitted that until the Team USA’s game against Belgium, which he happened to view, he didn’t even know what a “red card” was. Yet his plunging into the dispute on all fours is surely dispositive: Meddling in the happenings of a sports tournament even if the US is hosting it is self-evidently none of the president’s business, and also evidence that Trump has no clue about what actually makes communism, socialism and Big Government generally so noxious.

That is to say, even as he flails at an imaginary communist straw-man allegedly stalking America, Trump utterly fails to comprehend that in a prosperous and liberty-based world the state needs to have exacting, constricting and sturdy boundaries; and that the head of state—which in America is the President—must be an exemplar of constitutional scruples and unwavering respect for the rights of the citizenry to operate as they choose on the free markets and within the vast expanse of a free society.